Royals announce 2018 spring training schedule

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – In conjunction with Major League Baseball’s release today of the 2018 exhibition schedule, the Kansas City Royals announced a 33-game exhibition slate. The club will begin its 16th season in the Cactus League on February 24 vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium.

Kansas City’s schedule features 16 home games at Surprise Stadium and one game as the visiting team on March 17 as part of a split-doubleheader with Texas at 2:05 p.m. CT and 8:05 p.m. CT. The Royals will also host both ends of a split-doubleheader on March 12 vs. San Diego at 2:05 p.m. CT and Texas at 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City also has home night games scheduled on March 6 vs. San Diego (7:05 p.m. CT) and March 20 vs. San Francisco (8:05 p.m. CT). The first six daytime home games will start at 2:05 p.m. CT. Following Daylight Savings on March 11, all remaining daytime home games (excluding doubleheaders) will begin at 3:05 p.m. CT until the Surprise finale vs. the Chicago Cubs on March 25, which will begin at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals will play every Cactus League team with the exception of Colorado and the Angels, including four games with San Diego and the defending National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Royals will travel to Werner Park in Omaha, Neb. on March 26 to complete their exhibition schedule with a 6:05 p.m. CT game vs. their Triple-A affiliate Omaha Storm Chasers. This will be Kansas City’s first exhibition game vs. Omaha since 2000, when the franchise was known as the “Golden Spikes.” The Royals will open the regular season at Kauffman Stadium on March 29 vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Individual Spring Training game tickets go on sale via an online pre-sale on Saturday, December 9 through http://www.surprisespringtraining.com and tickets.com. The Surprise Recreation Campus will accept mail orders as well as online orders. To obtain a ticket brochure, fans can call (623) 222-2222 or visit http://www.surprisespringtraining.com. The Surprise Recreation Campus Box Office will open on Saturday, January 6 for walk-up purchases. Fans with questions about Spring Training tickets may call (623) 222-2222, beginning today.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise on Tuesday, February 13. Workouts for pitchers begin the following day, Wednesday, February 14. The remainder of the squad will report on Sunday, February 18 and begin workouts for the 2017 campaign on Monday, February 19.

2018 KANSAS CITY ROYALS SPRING SCHEDULE

FEBRUARY

24 Saturday LOS ANGELES DODGERS (SS) SURPRISE 2:05

25 Sunday at Oakland Mesa 2:05

26 Monday at San Francisco Scottsdale 2:05

27 Tuesday SEATTLE (SS) SURPRISE 2:05

28 Wednesday CINCINATTI SURPRISE 2:05

MARCH

1 Thursday at Seattle Peoria 2:10

2 Friday at San Diego Peoria 2:10

3 Saturday CHICAGO WHITE SOX SURPRISE 2:05

4 Sunday at Cincinnati Goodyear 2:05

5 Monday OFF DAY

6 Tuesday SAN DIEGO SURPRISE 7:05

7 Wednesday MILWAUKEE SURPRISE 2:05

8 Thursday at Chicago White Sox (SS) Glendale 2:05

9 Friday ARIZONA SURPRISE 2:05

at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale 2:05

10 Saturday at Arizona Scottsdale 2:10

11 Sunday CLEVELAND (SS) SURPRISE 3:05

12 Monday SAN DIEGO SURPRISE 2:05

TEXAS# SURPRISE 8:05

13 Tuesday OAKLAND SURPRISE 3:05

14 Wednesday CHICAGO CUBS SURPRISE 3:05

15 Thursday at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale 3:05

16 Friday at San Diego Peoria 3:10

17 Saturday TEXAS SURPRISE 2:05

at Texas Surprise 8:05

18 Sunday at Chicago Cubs (SS) Mesa 3:05

19 Monday OFF DAY

20 Tuesday SAN FRANCISCO SURPRISE 8:05

21 Wednesday at Cleveland Goodyear 8:05

22 Thursday at Milwaukee Maryvale 3:05

23 Friday LOS ANGELES DODGERS SURPRISE 3:05

at San Francisco Giants Scottsdale 3:05

24 Saturday at Arizona (SS) Scottsdale 3:10

25 Sunday CHICAGO CUBS SURPRISE 2:05

26 Monday at Omaha Omaha 6:05

* All times Central; dates and times are subject to change

# March 12 – Charity game

(SS) – indicates a split squad

Reporting Dates

February 13 – Pitchers and Catchers Report

February 14 – Pitchers and Catchers First Workout

February 18 – Full Squad Reports

February 19 – First Full Squad Workout