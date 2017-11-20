Sunny, breezy days getting closer to Thanksgiving

We’re tracking a really easy stretch of weather taking us through the extended holiday weekend. We had some nice weather to round out this past weekend and the sunshine streak will continue today. Expect highs soaring into the middle 60s this afternoon, under those bountiful blue skies. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling – it’s down to 53°. In other words – we’ll have temps some 10°+ above that seasonal standard this afternoon. Breezy south winds will be helping our temperature cause today. South winds are usually warm winds – especially this time of the year. Hold onto your hats today – as win gusts could get upwards of 30 mph!

Today’s breezy skies will relax a bit once the sun goes down, but we’re still looking at more windy weather tomorrow. A dry cold front will move through our neck of the woods heading into Tuesday. That means no rain (or snow) chance and a shift in the winds. The warm, southerly breezes will become northerly on Tuesday. Still expect gusts up to 30 mph at times. It should come as no surprise that highs will be cooler for Tuesday afternoon. But with temps so mild today, we’ll just see seasonal temps on Tuesday – low 50s. We’ll really feel the cold front by Tuesday night, though. Clear skies and a much cooler air mass means the coldest night of the week. Overnight temps will plummet into the ‘teens’ by Wednesday morning – brrrr! Wednesday will also be the coldest day of the week – with highs not able to get out of the upper 40s. That’s exactly what will happen when your starting point is a temp in the ‘teens.’ Wednesday is one of the most popular and busiest traveling days of the year too. It’ll be chilly, but the travel forecast looks great across the Great Plains. Expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds!

Speaking of – we’ll keep the sunshine streak rolling into Turkey Day. Thanksgiving’s forecast is looking delicious – with highs flirting with 60°. Just like we’ve talked about in previous weather updates – 2017 has been such a wacky year, in terms of our weather. We had the third coldest Halloween on record – with measurable wet snow and temps in the 30s. However, we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine and highs around 60° for Thanksgiving Day! And believe it or not – the warmest (and nicest) day of the week looks to be Black Friday. Highs will clock in around 70° by Friday afternoon with abundant sunshine painting our late November sky! Just like we alluded to above – the nice, tranquil weather keep going into the actual weekend itself. You can count on highs in the 50s with more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday! If anything in the extended forecast changes, we’ll let you know. We’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the 7-Day forecast as we see fit. It’s worth stating that our confidence is HIGH in the amazingly boring weather pattern we’re getting ourselves into this week. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert