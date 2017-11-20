Topeka man arrested following early morning chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested early Monday morning following a short chase through Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said at about 12:05 a.m. there was an attempt to locate a reckless driver leaving Pottawatomie County and entering Shawnee County. The vehicle was described as a red Pontiac Grand Am. A Silver Lake police officer located the suspect vehicle west of Silver Lake near Docking Road. A brief chase began in Silver Lake, during the chase the vehicle showed reckless driving and feeling and eluding.

A sheriff deputy came across the suspect vehicle driving east on U.S. Highway 24 near NW Huxman Rd. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle reached speeds over 90 mph. The suspect vehicle then traveled east in the westbound lane in the 5900 block of US 24 where the highway expands to four lanes. A sheriff’s officer was able to deploy spikes in the 3700 block of US 24 where the suspect vehicle came to a stop a short time later.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were two people inside the vehicle. The driver was identified as Andrew Hicks, 19, of Topeka, who was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for a Shawnee County felony probation violation for the distribution of narcotics. He was also booked for two counts of fleeing and eluding, two counts of felony interference and theft, for the stolen vehicle, and several other misdemeanor charges. A minor female passenger was taken into custody as a Child in Need of Care. The sheriff’s office said the female passenger did not have charges resulted from this incident.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.