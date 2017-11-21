Avoid the weight gain with same great taste this Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Hy-Vee Dietitian Amber Groeling’s ideas for swapping out the high-calorie ingredients in your favorite Thanksgiving Day foods.
Greek Yogurt – Use it to decrease calories, while keeping the flavor in veggie and fruit dips, mashed potatoes and even green bean casserole.
Cranberry Sauce – If you can make your own, swap half of the sugar for unsweetened apple sauce, then use a Stevia baking blend for the other half. This swap will cut out 75% of the sugar without sacrificing flavor.
Healthy Tips:
- Keep dessert options to minimum and cut pies into slivers vs. wedges. Research shows variety can increase our calories by as much as 40%. Decrease options, decrease calories.
- Keep the food in the kitchen, and avoid passing dishes around the table, this will make it less enticing for seconds.
- Aim to eat your large meal at lunch or early afternoon. This will allow plenty of time for an afternoon walk to burn up some of those extra calories.