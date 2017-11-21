Avoid the weight gain with same great taste this Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Hy-Vee Dietitian Amber Groeling’s ideas for swapping out the high-calorie ingredients in your favorite Thanksgiving Day foods.

Greek Yogurt – Use it to decrease calories, while keeping the flavor in veggie and fruit dips, mashed potatoes and even green bean casserole.

Cranberry Sauce – If you can make your own, swap half of the sugar for unsweetened apple sauce, then use a Stevia baking blend for the other half. This swap will cut out 75% of the sugar without sacrificing flavor.

Healthy Tips:

Keep dessert options to minimum and cut pies into slivers vs. wedges. Research shows variety can increase our calories by as much as 40%. Decrease options, decrease calories.

Keep the food in the kitchen, and avoid passing dishes around the table, this will make it less enticing for seconds.

Aim to eat your large meal at lunch or early afternoon. This will allow plenty of time for an afternoon walk to burn up some of those extra calories.