Big 12 announces public reprimand for four KU captains

Courtesy: Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference announces a public reprimand of University of Kansas football student-athletes Joe Dineen, Dorance Armstrong Jr., Jeremiah Booker, and Daniel Wise for refusing to shake hands with University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during Saturday’s pre-game coin toss. Their actions were in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.

“The refusal of these student-athletes to shake an opponent’s hand during the pre-game ceremony is contrary to tradition and inconsistent with common courtesy,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The pre-game handshake among team captains is symbolic of good sportsmanship. This breach of protocol is not in keeping with the standards of the Big 12 Conference. I am grateful for the work of the Kansas administration and coaches to resolve this matter.”