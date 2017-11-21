Big 12 announces public reprimand for four KU captains

Baker Mayfield, Joe Dineen Jr.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) tries to avoid Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Courtesy: Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference announces a public reprimand of University of Kansas football student-athletes Joe Dineen, Dorance Armstrong Jr., Jeremiah Booker, and Daniel Wise for refusing to shake hands with University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield during Saturday’s pre-game coin toss. Their actions were in violation of the Big 12 Conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.

“The refusal of these student-athletes to shake an opponent’s hand during the pre-game ceremony is contrary to tradition and inconsistent with common courtesy,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The pre-game handshake among team captains is symbolic of good sportsmanship. This breach of protocol is not in keeping with the standards of the Big 12 Conference. I am grateful for the work of the Kansas administration and coaches to resolve this matter.”

