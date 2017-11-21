Fort Riley soldier killed in two-vehicle crash in Texas

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley officials report a 1st Infantry Division Soldier was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported Saturday near Fort Stockton, Texas. Fort Riley said First Lt. Stephanie Hetland, a chemical officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was driving to her next duty station at Fort Bliss, Texas when the crash occurred on Interstate 10 about 6.5 miles west of Fort Stockton.

“The 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened by the loss of 1st Lt. Stephanie Hetland,” said Lt. Col. Scott Miller, commander of the 1st BEB. “We offer our most sincere condolences to her family and friends. We will continue to fully support them during this challenging time of grief.”

Fort Riley said Hetland joined the Army in December 2014 and arrived at Fort Riley in June 2015. She was 26-years-old. Her home of record is reported to be Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.