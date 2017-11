TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is offering free parking, downtown, for holiday shoppers.

Parking on the street and in parking garages, downtown, will be free on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25.

The following garages will be open, free of charge, from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., on both days.

*Townsite Plaza 501 SE Monroe

*Park N Shop, 615 SE Quincy

*Centre City, 825 S Kansas Ave.

*Crosby Place, 108 SW 8th St.