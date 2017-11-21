Governor’s Christmas tree arrives at Cedar Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The governor’s Christmas tree arrived at Cedar Crest on a horse-drawn coach Tuesday morning.

The event is used to promote Kansas Christmas tree farms.

This year’s 9 foot Scotch Pine was grown and donated by Michelle Peck of Bel Tree Farm in east Salina. Bel Tree Farm is also donating a 24 inch wreath.

The French architecture home to the governor is the focal point of a 244-acre estate overlooking the Kansas River. The recently renovated estate features several ponds, gardens and hiking trails.

 

