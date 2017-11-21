Grandview Plaza police chief will not be charged for domestic battery

GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local police chief arrested last month for domestic battery and criminal restraint will not face charges.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said following the arrest of Shawn Peirano, Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell employed Morris County Attorney Laura Allen as a Special Prosecutor. Wolf said after reviewed the probable cause affidavit, Allen determined a more thorough investigation should be conducted and requested that the Geary County Sheriff’s Office look into the matter.

On November 14, the sheriff’s office provided Allen with a detailed affidavit containing the findings of the investigation.

According to the affidavit, it was concluded that all actions taken by Peirano were done in defense of another person.

Formal charges for domestic battery and criminal restraint were never filed and at this time formal charges will not be filed against Peirano.

Last month officers responded to Grandview Plaza for a report of a disturbance. During the investigation, Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano was arrested.