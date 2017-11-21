Hulu sued over lack of audio track for blind people

By Published:
FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Hulu said Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, that the company is dropping the free TV episodes that it was initially known for as it works on launching a skinny bundle of streaming TV. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Advocacy groups have sued Hulu in an effort to force the subscription streaming service to provide an audio track that helps people who are blind and visually impaired enjoy TV shows and movies.

The federal lawsuit filed in Boston on Monday accuses Hulu of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to make its services accessible to blind customers.

Audio tracks provide descriptions of a scenes, facial expressions or actions. The lawsuit also seeks to make Hulu’s website and applications accessible to people who use screen readers.

The lawsuit was filed by advocacy groups and a blind couple.

Netflix already provides audio description for most its original titles and some other TV shows and movies.

A Hulu spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday.

