Kansas Highway Patrol gearing up for the busiest travel time of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s no secret this is the busiest travel time of the year, and this Thanksgiving is actually predicted to be the busiest compared to recent ones.

414 people won’t be making it to their Thanksgiving this year. That’s the number of deaths in Kansas because of driving accidents since January.

AAAKansas said that’s nearly an 11% increase from this time last year.

If you are complaining about the price of gas while you travel this holiday, you really won’t want to be caught speeding.

“The average amount for a speeding ticket including court costs is around $200,” Trooper Jordan Plachecki said. “And that varies based on your speed.”

And Sherry Pullen said she sees people fly by her all the time on the Kansas Turnpike.

“I try to keep just a couple miles over only, but a lot of people pass me quite fast,” Pullen said.

And that’s why you will see more Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on the road this week for the busiest travel days of the year.

“We’re really looking for intoxicated drivers and drivers making hazardous moving violations like speeding, particularly following too close, texting and driving,” Trooper Plachecki said.

The goal of increasing patrol this week is to prevent violations, like those, that lead to crashes and injuries.

“Those programs we have set up are out there to get troopers on the road and get intoxicated drivers off the road,” Trooper Plachecki said.

“It makes me feel good that they are out there watching closer,” Pullen said.

Other state police and highway patrols are also participating in the program to have more troopers on the road so you can have safe holiday travels.

If you do find yourself needing help while on a Kansas highway of course call 911, but you can also call *47 for Kansas Highway Patrol or *582 for the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to buckle up, follow speed limits and be responsible behind the wheel.

They are teaming up with Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Turnpike Authorities to give you more advice to traveling safely this holida.

First they say you should check to make sure your car is in good shape, like your tires air pressure and exhaust system.

They also recommend checking for construction delays and the road conditions.

Keeping an eye out for deer is also important.

Finally, they said always have a designated driver.