Missouri’s Porter Jr. out for season after back surgery

Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury. The school said Tuesday that he will undergo surgery in Dallas, and his expected recovery time is three to four months.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald’s All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was part of a stellar recruiting class for first-year coach Cuonzo Martin that featured five top prep prospects.

