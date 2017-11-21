Missouri’s Porter Jr. out for season after back surgery

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing lower back surgery.

Statement from #Mizzou: Michael Porter, Jr. will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Dallas, Texas. The procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, has a projected recovery time of three-four months and will likely cause him to miss the remainder of the season. — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, played in only two minutes of the season-opening win over Iowa State before missing the last three games with the injury. The school said Tuesday that he will undergo surgery in Dallas, and his expected recovery time is three to four months.

Porter averaged 36.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per game as a senior in high school in Washington, and he was a McDonald’s All-American after signing with Missouri.

He was part of a stellar recruiting class for first-year coach Cuonzo Martin that featured five top prep prospects.

Statement from #MPJr: “I really appreciate the support of my family & program as I begin this process. I’m thankful for the kind words & messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again.” — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) November 21, 2017