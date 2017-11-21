Moore targeted by fellow Republicans’ comments in new ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The words of prominent Republicans are being used against Alabama’s GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore in a campaign ad, as Moore goes on the offensive against one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Democratic candidate Doug Jones began airing a new ad that features statements made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, responding to allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.

Sessions said he had no reason to doubt Moore’s accusers. Shelby said he will “absolutely not” vote for Moore. Ivanka Trump said there’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children. The ad began airing Monday night. It’s the first direct assault by the Jones camp against Moore on the allegations.

Several women say Moore sought romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and two accused him of sexual assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

Moore’s camp has begun firing back at the media and one of the accusers. His campaign scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference after issuing a Monday night statement questioning the account of Beverly Nelson, who said Moore assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress.

The campaign is quoting two former restaurant employees and a former customer who did not remember Nelson working there or Moore eating there.