No injuries after mobile home catches fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after a mobile home caught fire Monday morning in Manhattan.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded at 10:05 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Lot #68. When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire coming from a single wide mobile home. The fire was contained in about 15 minutes.

The mobile home is located in the Redbud Estates Manufactured Home Community. MFD said the sole occupant was not at home at the time of the fire. The total loss is estimated to be $18,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.