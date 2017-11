TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, Topeka Police were dispatched to the area of 6th and Lawrence.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man down with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital by AMR.

No further information has been given at this time. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.