Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Topeka McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday morning.

According to Shawnee County dispatch, they received a call around 3:40 a.m. of a robbery at the SW 17th St. and SW Wanamaker Rd. location.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and mask. The man was armed with a knife, but no one was injured during the incident. Police can not confirm if he indeed got away with any cash.

If you have information call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.