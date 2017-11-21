Police searching for suspect in McDonald’s robbery

By Published:
FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. A McDonald’s promotion for free ice cream cones to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 16, 2017, went awry over a glitch with the fast food giant’s mobile app. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Topeka McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday morning.

According to Shawnee County dispatch, they received a call around 3:40 a.m. of a robbery at the SW 17th St. and SW Wanamaker Rd. location.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and mask. The man was armed with a knife, but no one was injured during the incident. Police can not confirm if he indeed got away with any cash.

If you have information call Topeka Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s