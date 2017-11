TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County has re-opened Urish Road sooner than expected.

The road was re-done from Huntoon to 17th Street. The project was expected to wrap up on December 15, but the road was opened to the public 25 days early.

Tom Vlach, deputy director of Shawnee County Public Works, told KSNT News that crews are still working on the project, but the road is open.