Sunset Zoo officials need your help for the future of the zoo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Sunset Zoo officials in Manhattan need your help. They want you to decide what changes can be made to make your next trip to the zoo better.

The Sunset Zoo has a strategic master plan for the zoo’s future and put together a survey. You can expect specific questions like what kind of animals you want to see to even what fun activities you want for the kids. But without your input, the future of this zoo will only be the ideas of staff members.

“We have a great vision for our zoo, but it’s nothing if it doesn’t fit what our visitors and guests want,” Marketing and Development Officer at Sunset Zoo, Rachel Herrod said. “We just really want to make sure their input is heard and that people who are going to be spending their hard-earned money get the zoo that they want.”

Survey is open until Friday, December 1, 2017. If you’re interested in filling out the survey which can also be done on your phone click here.