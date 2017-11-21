Tobacco buying age could be going up in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The legal age to buy cigarettes and tobacco products could be going up in the capital city.

The Topeka City Council Chambers was full of supporters for a measure that would raise the age from 18 to 21.

The proposed ordinance, known as “Tobacco 21”, is already in place in 19 other Kansas cities including Iola, Leavenworth and Garden City.

“We know that the majority of people who smoke start smoking before age 21, so if we can stop the onset earlier, we know that we can stop people from starting that bad habit and improve their health throughout the rest of their lives,” said Oral Health Kansas Executive Director Tonya Dorf Brunner.

Supporters say the proposed ordinance will help young adults in the city make better life and health choices.

The city council plans to continue discussing the proposal throughout the next few meetings.