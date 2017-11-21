Topeka Performing Arts Center still fundraising for children’s programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In this season of giving, the Topeka Performing Arts Center is asking the community to help give a child the gift of art.

TPAC is currently at the end of their fundraising for the year. But they still need funds raised for their youth and educational programming.

Only one gift of $6.50 will allow a child to participate in those programs.

“Other than food clothing and shelter, which are the basic needs of individuals,” said executive director, Larry Gawronski. “We feed the child artistic soul and it’s something that you can’t duplicate by anything other than live theater.”

TPAC hopes to raise $30,000. If they reach their goal by December 31, the city of Topeka has agreed to give a $30,000 match as a reward.

You can make your donation on the TPAC website or just stop by the box office in downtown Topeka.