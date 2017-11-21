Windy and cooler, additional clouds today

We’re tracking a much cooler day across Northeast Kansas. The cold front has arrived and yesterday’s high of 65° is nothing but a distant memory. However, if you prefer the warmer weather this time of year – you’ll love the holiday forecast later this week. The passing cold front has shifted the winds – making yesterday’s warm, south winds much colder, north winds today. Expect a northerly breeze gusting upwards of 30 mph today! In terms of temperatures, some spots in Northeast Kansas might’ve already had their highs (shortly after midnight). Otherwise, highs will come midday with dropping temperatures expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The climate report might say a high of 50°, but it’s going to FEEL a lot colder than that. Expect wind chills in the 30s and 40s for most of today – brrrr! For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 52° – so believe it or not, we’re actually pretty seasonal today.

This most recent cold front is dry – meaning it passed through our area without bringing us any meaningful rain or snow. However, clouds have increased considerably since last night. A couple recent computer models suggest some areas of drizzle or even some light rain will set-up through midday. The vast majority of Northeast Kansas will stay dry, but it will be a gloomy start to our Tuesday. These same computer models show gradual clearing today too and we’re confident we’ll see some sunshine this afternoon, despite the cooler weather. Speaking of – tonight’s temps will plummet into the ‘teens’ by Wednesday morning. Clearing skies, lighter winds and a chilly air mass are the perfect ingredients for a cold night and that’s exactly what will happen heading into tomorrow. Wednesday will also be the coldest day of the week – with highs not able to get out of the upper 40s. Tomorrow is one of the most popular and busiest traveling days of the year too. It’ll be chilly, but the travel forecast looks great across the Great Plains. Expect lots of sunshine and lighter winds!

We’ll start a new sunshine streak rolling into Turkey Day. Thanksgiving’s forecast is looking delicious – with highs in the lower 60s. Just like we’ve talked about in previous weather updates – 2017 has been such a wacky year, in terms of our weather. We had the third coldest Halloween on record – with measurable wet snow and temps in the 30s. However, we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine and highs around 60° for Thanksgiving Day! And believe it or not – the warmest (and nicest) day of the week looks to be Black Friday. Highs will clock in around 70° by Friday afternoon, with abundant sunshine painting our late November sky! Just like we alluded to above – the nice, tranquil weather keeps going into the actual weekend itself. You can count on highs in the 50s and 60s, with more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday! If anything in the extended forecast changes, we’ll let you know. We’ll keep our eyes on things and tweak the 7-Day forecast as we see fit. It’s worth stating that our confidence is HIGH in the amazingly boring weather pattern we’re getting ourselves into this week. Stay tuned.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the holiday gets closer.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert