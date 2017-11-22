2 died after fire swept through midtown Kansas City home

Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a fire swept through a midtown Kansas City home.

The Kansas City Star reports that firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters pulled two unresponsive people from the burning house. They were rushed to the hospital, but were pronounced dead.

One victim was found on the first floor and the other on the third floor of the house. A fire official said there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.

