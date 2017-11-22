21st and Wanamaker intersection opens after months of construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- For many people, after the Thanksgiving food comes the shopping. If you plan on getting your Black Friday start in Topeka, you’ll now be able to get around a little easier.

The intersection of 21st Street and Wanamaker Road is now completely open for traffic as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The street project was delayed several times over the last several months.

Many businesses nearby tell us they saw a slow-down in foot traffic during the construction. On Wednesday they say business is picking back up just in time for the long holiday weekend.

“We’re starting to see a heavy flow in traffic starting to come in now. I’ve had a lot more business today than I’ve had in the past few months due to the construction,” said Mattress Firm Manager Ana Hidalgo.

“We’re expected to have a great turnout on Black Friday. We’re going to be open and I’m sure with both entrances open now, it’ll be great for our business and great for our employees,” said PepperJax Grill Employee Ashley Young.