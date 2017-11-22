4 teens arrested for aggravated kidnapping, other charges

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lyon County Deputies responded to Newman Hospital on Saturday for a report of an aggravated kidnapping which happened in the 1400 block of Road P in Lyon County.

The victim was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Emporia. He was treated for multiple bruises, a possible broken nose and other injuries. He was released.

On Tuesday, multiple people were interviewed by Lyon County Detectives and KBI. This led to the arrests of four suspects: Andrew J. Granado, 18 of Emporia; Samuel Garcia, 18 of Emporia, and two 17-year-old juveniles from Emporia.

Granado and Garcia are in custody at the Lyon County Sheriffs office. Both the juvenile suspects were placed in juvenile detention facilities.

All suspects are confined on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Criminal threat.

The investigation is ongoing. KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.