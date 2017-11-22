Everything you need to know about the weather this holiday weekend

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week and it’s not even close. Temperatures this morning were in the lower ‘teens.’ So, don’t expect highs much warmer than the middle 40s this afternoon. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year continues to fall – it now sits at just 51°. We’ll be some 5-10° BELOW that seasonal standard today. At least the skies will look pretty today – wall-to-wall sunshine dominates our daytime sky conditions for the next 7-10 days! Today is the busiest travel day of the year and in terms of driving conditions – you couldn’t ask for better weather, especially here in the Great Plains. Don’t forget your shades if you’re hitting the road – it’s going to be bright with all of that sunshine today! Traveling by plane? Well – your ‘forecast’ is anyone’s guess. Most of the ‘lower 48’ will be sun-filled and dry today, but once a couple flights get delayed for any one of a million reasons, the domino effect can happen – especially on the most popular travel day of the year. Good luck today, but your delays should NOT be because of the weather!

Just like we talked about yesterday – the reason for the sudden shock of colder weather was Tuesday’s passing cold front. You might not like this frigid air, but the timing couldn’t be anymore perfect. Mother Nature has given us countless hours to warm-up before Thanksgiving! Speaking of – tomorrow is already Turkey Day! As we just alluded to – warmer weather will be moving in, just in time for the holiday. Expect more sunshine on tap tomorrow with highs soaring into the 60s. No snow (or ice) for the backyard Turkey Bowls this year, but who’s gonna complain with seasonably warm weather this time of the year?! Our ‘pick of the week’ remains Black Friday. Daytime temps will start to runaway from us. Don’t be surprised if we get into the lower 70s before sunset! It won’t be THAT warm for all of you crazed holiday shoppers. Expect temps in the 40s and 50s while you’re running around (and standing in line) snagging all of those holiday deals. Make the most of your holiday weekend. It’s so hard to believe the holidays are here again. Mother Nature is holding up her end of the bargain – now it’s up to us to have fun, make memories and be safe this weekend!

The sunshine streak continues for the rest of the holiday weekend. There will be some fluctuations in our temps as various cold front slides through over the next week. Highs will fall back into the 60s on Saturday and eventually into the 50s on Sunday. But, remember – those temps are still well above average for late November. We still can’t find any chance for rain or snow anywhere in the 7-Day forecast. We’ll keep our eyes peeled, just in case anything changes. It’s worth mentioning that our confidence is HIGH for the extended forecast. We’re just really back into a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. You might want to get used to it too because this is VERY typical heading into a La Nina winter. Here in Kansas, we can usually expect dry and mild weather in these types of global patterns. We’ll make tweaks to the forecast, as we see fit – but for the foreseeable future, enjoy the sunny days and starry nights! Stay tuned.

Have a great day – safe travels!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert