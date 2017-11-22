Heavy drinking expected during holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — While for many people Thanksgiving is a time for food and family, for bars like Abigail’s in Topeka it’s one of the busiest nights of the year.

“Anymore, it seems to be one of the busiest days. It’s actually almost as busy as a St. Patty’s Day or even a New Year’s Eve,” said Frankie Saiya, owner of Abigail’s Bar & Grill.

With more people on the road for Thanksgiving travel, more people out at bars can be a deadly combination.

AAA of Kansas reports that between 2012 and 2016 more than 800 people died across the country in alcohol-related crashes on Thanksgiving weekend. During that same period, nearly 200 crashes happened here in Kansas. Four were deadly.

“Make sure you are not going out and celebrating and then deciding who is the least amount inebriated before you get in the car with them. You want to make sure that someone is not drinking for the night,” said Jennifer Haugh, AAA of Kansas.

In order to avoid a DUI or worse, Haugh suggests staying put until you sober up or calling a cab. This is something Saiya said his bartenders will be more than happy to help with.

While a lot of businesses close for Thanksgiving, Saiya said he’s here for the people who have no where else to go.

“This is their community. This is their family. This is where they want to be on the holiday,” said Saiya.