Local high school choir spreads the sounds of the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – High school students from Topeka West’s choir perform at Lake Shawnee’s Winter Wonderland lights display.

The two mile holiday light display opens the day before Thanksgiving every year and closes on December 31st. Winter Wonderland is TARC’s largest fundraiser. According to TARC representatives, the non-profit organization provides service, support and advocacy to children, families and adults with developmental, intellectual and related disabilities.

Tune in to KSNT News at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday for the ceremonial switch to kick off the 20th year of Winter Wonderland.