Member of local sheriff’s office injured during chase

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One member of a local sheriff’s office was injured while attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday around 1:00 p.m., a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop the vehicle on I-70 where it then fled from the trooper traveling south on Keene-Eskridge Road to K-4. Then, it went west on K-4 through Eskridge and then north on K-99 to Alma where it was stopped at the CO-OP grain elevators.

The sheriff’s office said during the chase that tire deflation devices were used and the driver continued to flee officers with deflated tires. One member of the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office was injured as a result of actions by the driver of the suspect vehicle. His injures are reported to be minor and is expected to return to duty soon.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from Shawnee, Kansas and multiple individuals were taken into custody. The individuals had warrants for their arrest from other jurisdictions and are also suspected in crimes in area counties.

This case remains under investigation.