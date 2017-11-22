NAPA shops, stores donate $1000 to Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – When the Community Thanksgiving Dinner asked for help, some community members quickly responded. One anonymous donor gave $4,000, but the dinner still needed a thousand more. The owner of a NAPA Autocare Center stepped in to get the rest.

“There was an article on the news the other night that said they were short funds, and I decided I was going to do something,” owner Doug Rosencutter said.

He called eight other NAPA repair shops and three NAPA parts stores for help raising the money. Wednesday morning he drove to each of the stores to collect $1,000 in donations.

“Everybody needs to have a good meal, and I think it’s a great thing for everybody to get together to fellowship and have a good Thanksgiving dinner,” he said.

The Vice President of the Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, Dwight Menke, said he was elated by all the donations. He said the community’s generosity has kept the dinner running for half a century.

“It’s the citizens of this city that make this event happen,” he said. “And 50 years, what a great thing.”

The dinner will be served at noon Thanksgiving Day in the Ag Hall near the Expocentre.