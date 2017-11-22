New owls to debut at Topeka Zoo on Thanksgiving Day

By Published: Updated:
Photos Courtesy: City of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Eurasian Eagle Owls will be making their debut at the Topeka Zoo Thursday.

The City of Topeka said Morrisey the female came from a zoo in Florida and Gengis the male is from the Kansas City Zoo. According to the zoo, the two owls are a newly acquired breeding pair put together by the Eurasian Eagle Owl Species Survival Plan. The pair was introduced to each other during their quarantine period soon after arriving at the zoo.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said “They really enjoy being together.”

The zoo said Eurasian Eagle Owls are the largest of the owl species and are fierce predators capable of killing small antelope. Their wings can span up to six feet. Their native range includes much of Europe, Asia and the northern part of Africa. They typically nest on cliffs or ledges.

The zoo will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving but will stop granting admission at 4:30.

