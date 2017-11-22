Officials investigating central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple fire crews were on the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in central Topeka.

Officials on scene tell KSNT News the fire started just after 11:00 in the 1400 block of SW Polk. When crews arrived on scene the back of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

One person was inside of the house at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely. No injures were reported. Fire officials say the house is an unlivable condition and is believed to be a total loss.

A house next door was damaged from the fire but is reported to be safe at this time.

It took crews about an hour to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

KSNT News will update this story as new details become available.

