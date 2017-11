TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — On the eve of Thanksgiving, over 2,000 people are left without power.

Just after 9:30 Wednesday night, reports of power outages in South Topeka came in.

Traffic lights are out as well. Drivers are urged to use caution or avoid the area.

The power outage may be related to problems at a nearby substation, officials tell KSNT News.

According to Westar Energy, power should be restored by 11:15 p.m.