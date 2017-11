TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – TARC seeks to improve the lives of children with intellectual disabilities. In the last 63 years, TARC has grown to serve over 2,500 individuals and families in the Topeka and Shawnee County area.

On Wednesday morning, TARC’s Industry Director Shelby Fry joined KSNT News Morning Anchor Brittany Moore to discuss what goals TARC is working towards right now and the different programs it offers.