Adopt-A-Pet: November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving, Northeast Kansas! Tomorrow is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season and if you have a pet on the list this year…you won’t have to go far. I’ll tell you about three little critters who are looking for that fur-ever home in this week’s edition of Adopt-A-Pet!

Our first future pet this week is a bit shy, but she’s very sweet once you get to know her. Meet Sadie! Sadie is a one year-old border collie mix. She was brought to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), after her original owner could no longer care for her. Sadie is looking for a lovable companion – someone to be patient with her as she adapts to her new home environment.

Michelle McCart, an adoption counselor with HHHS, adds, “We want to sit down and talk to them about the need that she has and be able to work with her behaviors in the home environment. When she gets to know you, she really opens up and you could see her real, true self. So, she just needs help with confidence building and socialization in that aspect.”

Sadie will be one of the many animals you can adopt during the HHHS “Black Fur-day” tomorrow. The adoption fee is automatically “half off” any animal with any amount of black fur. There will also be a $25 discount on every other animal at the shelter.

The final two fluff-balls this week are adorable cats who are looking for their purr-fect family. First, meet Mama! Mama is a one year-old domestic short hair mix. She is a quiet and laid-back cat, but Mama is very loving and affectionate too. If you’re looking for a cat who will just sit or lay on the couch with you and watch TV…Mama is the one for you!

Finally this week is Tanner – a two year-old domestic short hair mix. Tanner considers himself an independent indoor cat, (trust me – I asked him) but he still needs a family that will give him lots of love and who will spend time to play with him when he feels lonely. HHHS recommends that you come down and visit with Tanner, just to make sure he will be the right match for you and your family.

All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Remember, their ‘senior pet special’ is still going on through the end of the month. Adoption fees for dogs seven years and over are only $50, while cats are only $10. There’s no better time to adopt a pet than this time of the year! Have a happy howl-iday!

Have a great holiday, eat lots of turkey, make more memories and be safe!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert