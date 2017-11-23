Holton’s community Thanksgiving dinner feeds hundreds of people

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Holton is hosting their community thanksgiving dinner on Thursday morning.

It’s happening in the gym at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. About 400 people showed up to the dinner last year. Dinner organizer, Freda Galer said that number grows each year.

The dinner will provide standard Thanksgiving food, plus Jell-O salads, pies and cakes, all made by neighbors in Holton. Volunteers also make deliveries to nearly 70 people each year. The best part, the dinner is open to everyone.

“We have doctors,” Galer said. “We have chiropractors. We have lawyers. We’ve had judges. Everybody comes. People that don’t want to be alone on the holiday or people that just can’t cook their own food.”

The dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizer Freda Galer says they are also accepting donations to go towards their Christmas dinner or next year’s Thanksgiving dinner.