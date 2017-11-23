Making sure people don’t eat alone on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For 50 years the Community Thanksgiving Dinner has had one goal: to make sure no one dines alone.

Julie West recently moved to Topeka for work. With the moving and her new job, she didn’t have time to go back to her family in Wisconsin. She said she decided to go to the community thanksgiving dinner.

“If it wasn’t for this dinner, I would be either eating in a restaurant alone, or eating by myself home alone, and that wouldn’t be in the spirit of Thanksgiving,” she said.

Organizer Myron Johnson said the dinner is about the community sharing a meal.

“The biggest part is coming down here, sitting down, visiting with people you didn’t see last year, or you haven’t seen since last year,” Johnson said. “But the word community needs to be on everybody’s mind. And not just this time year.”

That strong emphasis on community helped West through a holiday away from home and family.

“I was missing my family when I was driving here, but the minute I pulled up and saw the friendly faces, it made me feel like it was the right place to be for Thanksgiving today,” she said.

The dinner served West along with nearly 3,000 other people Thanksgiving Day. Over 1000 of those meals were delivered to homes by volunteers.