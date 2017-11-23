Resurgent vinyl records spur Kansas convention

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Vinyl records are not the only things making a comeback.

Wichita is hosting a vinyl record convention Saturday at the Holiday Inn Wichita East. The last such convention in Wichita was more than 20 years ago. About a dozen vendors from Kansas and Oklahoma are expected to attend. They will be selling both new and vintage vinyl, CDs, cassette tapes and audio equipment, among other items.

It is being organized by a community group calling itself the Kansas Sound Exchange. The group hopes to make it a recurring event that gives music lovers an opportunity to mingle.