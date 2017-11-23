Silver alert issued for Colorado couple travelling to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A silver alert was issued for 78-year-old Robby Roop and his wife Jackie Roop, 81, who were last seen travelling in a white 2017 Subaru Legacy.

The car has a Colorado licence plate. The couple left their home in Colorado Wednesday morning. Both Roops have various medical issues – including dementia.

Their final destination was Topeka, and family has not been able to contact them since Wednesday.

If you or anyone you know has information about Robby Roop and Jackie Roop – please contact the Topeka Police Department, (785) 368-9247.

