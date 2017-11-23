Thankful for nice, warm weather this holiday weekend

Happy Thanksgiving, Northeast Kansas! As we talked about yesterday, warmer weather is moving in – just in time for the holiday. Expect more sunshine on tap today with highs soaring into the middle 60s. No snow (or ice) for the backyard Turkey Bowls this year, but who’s gonna complain with seasonably warm weather this time of the year?! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling. It’s down to just 51° right now. So highs today will be some 10-15° ABOVE that seasonal standard and the warmer weather doesn’t stop there.

In fact, our ‘pick of the week’ remains Black Friday. Afternoon temps will start to runaway from us. Don’t be surprised if we get into the middle 70s before sunset! South winds will gust over 25 mph before a dry cold front moves through during the evening hours. However, it won’t be THAT warm for all of you crazed holiday shoppers. Expect temps in the 40s and 50s while you’re running around (and standing in line) snagging all of those overnight holiday deals. Make the most of your holiday weekend. It’s so hard to believe the holidays are here again. Mother Nature is holding up her end of the bargain – now it’s up to us to have fun and be safe this weekend!

The sunshine streak continues throughout the rest of the holiday weekend. There will be some fluctuations in our temps as various cold front slides through over the next week. Highs will fall back into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. But, remember – those temps are still well above average for late November. As of right now, highs won’t dip into the 50s again until the middle part of next week. We still can’t find any chance for rain or snow anywhere in the 7-Day forecast either. We’ll keep our eyes peeled, just in case anything changes. It’s worth mentioning that our confidence is HIGH for the extended forecast. We’re just really getting back into a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. You might want to get used to it too because this is VERY typical heading into a La Nina winter. Here in Kansas, we can usually expect dry and mild weather in these types of global patterns. We’ll make tweaks to the forecast, as we see fit – but for the foreseeable future, enjoy the sunny days and starry nights! Stay tuned.

Have a great holiday, eat lots of turkey, make more memories and be safe!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert