Topekans line up for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While reports say that traditional Black Friday shopping is on decline, hundreds of people waited in line outside Best Buy in Topeka on Thanksgiving.

Breonna Bellucci brought her mom out for the occasion. Although millions have switched to shopping online, she still prefers to hit the streets.

“It’s not so much fun waiting in the lines but it’s fun whenever you get in there because it’s kind of like trying to get to what you want as quick as you can. It’s kind of like competitive,” said Bellucci.

She’s not alone. Tyla Brown says the rush is her favorite part of Black Friday shopping and she can’t get it from online shopping.

“I like the physical part about Black Friday. I like the adrenaline and I like to run for things. It feels relieving. It feels like I just won,” said Brown.

Some major retailers like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, Sam’s Club and Barnes & Noble have decided not to open on Thanksgiving.