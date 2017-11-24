Festival of Lights kicks off in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — As some were finishing off their Black Friday shopping, people in Manhattan are ringing in the Christmas season.

The 5th annual Festival of Lights almost kicked off without a hitch Friday.

There were beautiful lights and one giant Christmas tree. Just one thing was missing.

“I was here last year and it was very cold,” said Kyle Millett.

While Jack Frost didn’t make an appearance, thousands showed up for this year’s festivities.

“This is crazy,” Susan Massey said. “It’s almost like Black Friday, but down here instead of at a store.”

Despite it all, you could tell the kids were definitely feeling that holiday wonder.

Along with all the lights, Rudolph and some of Santa’s other helpers made an appearance.

While the weather outside may not feel like it, the lights tell us that Christmas is right around the corner.