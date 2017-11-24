How to save big on Black Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Black Friday, the name given to the day after Thanksgiving. It’s also one of the most important retail and spending events in the United States.

Here are five ways you can save some cash this holiday season from the online article “The Balance”:

Start shopping early by looking online. Prices typically match what you’ll see in stores, plus door buster deals.

You can also use apps on your phone to find discounts in stores.

Talk to the managers at stores, many places will allow the managers to match or offer 10% below a competitor’s price.

Try the name-your-own-price strategy

Wait for Cyber Monday. Avoid the crowds and still get the deals from the comfort of your home.

According to research conducted by The National Retail Federation, shoppers are expected to spend about $680 billion this year.