Kansas foundation rescinds award to Charlie Rose

Published:
Charlie Rose
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Charlie Rose attends New York Magazine's 50th Anniversary Celebration at Katz's Delicatessen in New York. Rose, who was fired this week by CBS News and PBS in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women, has now lost accolades from two universities. Both Arizona State University and the University of Kansas announced the decisions Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees has rescinded an award presented last spring journalist Charlie Rose after several women who worked with him accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

The University of Kansas’ School of Journalism said in a news release Friday that Rose does not exemplify the ideals of this award, citing the recent news reports detailing sexual harassment and a pattern of unprofessional conduct.

The former PBS and CBS host is accused of groping and grabbing women, walking naked in front of them or making lewd phone calls.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that for almost 70 years, the White National Citation Award has honored journalists who exemplify Kansas newspaperman William Allen White’s ideals of service to their profession and community.

