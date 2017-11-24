Kansas State beats George Washington 67-59 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Kamau Stokes led a balanced attack with 19 points as Kansas State held off George Washington 67-59 in a consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-1) led by 15 points midway through the second half and appeared to have the game in control but eventually saw their lead cut to 56-54 with 5:03 remaining after a pick-and-roll layup by George Washington’s Arnaldo Toro.

Kansas State closed the game on an 11-5 run, using its man-to-man defense and clutch free-throw shooting, to secure the win.

Dean Wade added 17 points, and Barry Brown Jr. chipped in 15 for Kansas State, which led 38-29 at halftime. The Wildcats shot 46.9 percent from the field, and finished 16 of 18 from the line.

George Washington (2-4) outrebounded Kansas State 37-26 but shot just 38.5 percent in the second half.

Toro had 21 points and nine rebounds to pace George Washington. Patrick Steeves had 11 points, and Jair Bolden scored nine for the Colonials.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats have an opportunity to boost their record the next couple weeks, as four of their next five games are at home. Kansas State will travel to Vanderbilt and Washington State before opening Big-12 play against Iowa State on Dec. 29.

George Washington: The Colonials will get a much-needed reprieve from Power-5 conference teams when they face Morgan State and Temple next week in back-to-back games. Sophomore Arnaldo Toro showed George Washington’s scoring balance Friday, when he became the fifth Colonial player to lead the team in scoring this season, joining Yuta Watanabe, Terry Nolan Jr., Jair Bolden and Patrick Steeves.

UP NEXT

Kansas State faces Oral Roberts at home on Wednesday.

George Washington will host Morgan State on Wednesday.