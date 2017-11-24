Menards sees big crowds on Black Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People waited hours to cash in on the big sales.

Menards opened its doors at 6 a.m. Friday, but some people waited outside the store for more than eight hours.

One woman who was waiting in line said this was her 5th time going to Menards for Black Friday.

“Oh it’s pretty good. There’s always something to get,” Kim Swick said. “I come for the saw blades mainly because my dad and I cut so much. There are a few toys that I want for my granddaughter and whatever else catches my eye.”

The National Retail Federation said shoppers are expected to spend about $680 billion during the holiday season.