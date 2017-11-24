Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade: Everything you need to know

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Thanksgiving holiday brings many traditions and activities to the Capital City, but one in particular is the 22nd annual Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade.

The event is set to run from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday evening in Downtown Topeka. It will begin at 5th and Kansas Avenue.

Downtown Topeka, Inc. announced Monday the Grand Marshall of the parade will be Jim Parrish, President and CEO of Parrish Hotel Corporation.

Plenty of activities are planned before the parade.

All day, downtown Topeka will be celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Staging for the parade will be held from 3-5 p.m., with the Jayhawk Theatre Marquee Ribbon Cutting Ceremony happening at 4:30.

The annual Rescue Run, sponsored by Topeka Rescue Mission, will start at 5 p.m,., followed by the community tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Finally, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The 2nd annual Cocoa, Cookies and Carols at Topeka First United Methodist Church will be from 6:30-8 p.m. This is at 6th and Topeka Blvd.

Parking is free in Downtown Topeka Friday and Saturday.