Paramedics, firefighters respond to West Topeka apartment fire

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Paramedics and firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in West Topeka.

While there was no visible fire, paramedics took two stretchers into First Apartments at 3805 SW 18th St.

Firefighters said the fire was confined to one room.

Residents tell KSNT News the fire was on the third floor of the building.

One woman was burned on her hand.

Two women have been taken to a local hospital by AMR.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s