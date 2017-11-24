Paramedics, firefighters respond to West Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Paramedics and firefighters are responding to an apartment fire in West Topeka.

While there was no visible fire, paramedics took two stretchers into First Apartments at 3805 SW 18th St.

Firefighters said the fire was confined to one room.

Residents tell KSNT News the fire was on the third floor of the building.

One woman was burned on her hand.

Two women have been taken to a local hospital by AMR.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update this story as information becomes available.

