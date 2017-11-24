Record breaking warmth possible for Black Friday

Temperatures will quickly warm up through Black Friday with record breaking high temperatures possible. The record high for Topeka is 76°, set back in 1990. As of right now, we’re tracking a high of 75° for today. Mostly sunny conditions and breezy southwest winds, sustained at 10 to 20 mph, will help Northeast Kansas crack into the 70s.

However, we are tracking our next cold front to push through, starting Friday afternoon. This will be a dry front though, bringing nothing more than some additional cloud cover leading into Friday night. As that front moves through though, winds will shift from the southwest to the north and northwest. Those cooler north and northwest winds will help temperatures fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s tonight.

Temperatures will be cooler for this weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It may be cooler, but the mainly sunny conditions will stick around throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.