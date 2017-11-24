State parks participate in Black Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The beautiful November weather made for a great day to visit state parks.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism had a unique twist on Black Friday.

Entrance to all state parks was free today.

This was part of a partnership between the department and outdoor outfitter REI’s Opt-Outside campaign.

Some people did take advantage of the offer. Stephen Suppes, a regular camper, went to Perry Lake.

“I think it’s excellent,” Suppes said. “Like I say, I love camping and I like to take advantage of the free days so that’s what we’re doing.”

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is asking visitors to post a picture enjoying the parks on social media with the hashtags: #MyKSstatePark and #OptOutside.

 

