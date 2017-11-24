Two-thirds of bell ringers paid to collect donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Salvation Army pays some of its bell ringers. In Topeka, the organization pays two-thirds of it’s bell ringers. The volunteers make $8 an hour.

Four weeks out of the year Linda Brown spreads Christmas cheer for the Salvation Army. She rings her bell nearly eight hours a day.

“It is a full time job making people smile this time of year,” Brown said. “You’ve got a lot of Grinches out there, so you’ve got to put an extra effort in there.”

Brown said the paid positions do good for both the bell ringers and the Salvation Army.

“It helps out with the holidays close. It also helps out the Salvation Army, to help other people that are struggling this time of year.”

She said the best part of the job is making people smile. You can volunteer to become a bell ringer here.